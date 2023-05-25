Gift Cards Market Will Revenue to Cross USD 651707.07 Million in 2023 to 2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Gift Cards market It provides a detailed overview of the market's current status and trends, a comprehensive examination of major players in the competitive landscape, and a thorough exploration of segment markets by type, application, and region. "Gift Cards Market" report [108 Pages] provides valuable insights to players in the global market by analyzing historical data and future prospects, including emerging trends and growth rate analysis.
What is the Gift Cards market growth in 2023-2030 with TOP Major Players?
Major Players Covered in this Report:
• Carrefour
• IKEA
• AL-FUTTAIM ACE
• JD
• Best Buy
• Sainsbury's
• Virgin
• Sephora
• Starbucks
• ITunes
• JCB Gift Card
• Lowes
• Walmart
• Macy's
• Home Depot
• Zara
• Google Play
• Amazon
• Walgreens
• H&M
The global Gift Cards market size was valued at USD 428363.53 Million in 2022 and will reach USD 651707.07 Million in 2028, with a CAGR of 7.24% during 2022-2028.
The process of Gift Cards market segmentation involves categorizing based on type and application, and growth within these segments enables precise predictions and estimations for sales in terms of both volume and value for each type and application.
Gift Cards Market Segmentation by Types:
• E-Gifting
• Restaurant Closed Loop
• Retail Closed Loop
• Miscellaneous Closed Loop
Gift Cards Market Segmentation by Applications:
• Restaurant
• Retail
• Coffee Shop
• Entertainment
• Others
Short Description About Gift Cards Market:
A gift card is a stored value card that is usually issued by a retailer or bank. And it is used as a substitute for cash. Gift cards issued by retailers and marketers are also as part of a promotional strategy to attract recipients to come in or return to the store. These cards are usually only available at the relevant retail outlets, and these cannot be redeemed. Generally, the card has expiration dates or fees. Moreover, one feature of these cards is that they are usually anonymous and discarded when the stored value on the card is exhausted.
The Gift Cards market report covers sufficient and comprehensive data on market introduction, segmentations, status and trends, opportunities and challenges, industry chain, competitive analysis, company profiles, and trade statistics, etc. It provides in-depth and all-scale analysis of each segment of types, applications, players, 5 major regions and sub-division of major countries, and sometimes end user, channel, technology, as well as other information individually tailored before order confirmation.
Meticulous research and analysis were conducted during the preparation process of the report. The qualitative and quantitative data were gained and verified through primary and secondary sources, which include but not limited to Magazines, Press Releases, Paid Databases, Maia Data Center, National Customs, Annual Reports, Public Databases, Expert interviews, etc. Besides, primary sources include extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs, and marketing executives, downstream distributors, as well as end-clients.
In this report, the historical period starts from 2018 to 2022, and the forecast period ranges from 2023 to 2028. The facts and data are demonstrated by tables, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations, which enhances the effective visual representation and decision-making capabilities for business strategy.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share, and growth Rate of the Gift Cards Market in these regions:
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, and Turkey, etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Outline:
Chapter 1 begins with the Gift Cards market scope and definition, product segment introduction, global overall market size, as well as market dynamics scenarios such as opportunities, challenges, and industry development trends under inflation. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the Gift Cards market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term and long term.
Chapter 2 provides Gift Cards industry chain analysis, covering raw materials analysis, cost structure, price estimate, and forecast, along with price-impacting factors, downstream channels, and major customers. It aims to help readers to grab insights into product upstream, midstream, and downstream fields.
Chapter 3 depicts Gift Cards industry competitive analysis regarding market concentration rate, saturation rate, feasibility analysis from new entrants, as well as substitute's status and trends. It indicates the developing space and prospects of the current industry.
Chapter 4 analyzes extensive company profiles, comprising company basic info, product or service profiles, and sales, price, value, gross, and gross margin 2018-2023. It incorporates the Gift Cards market ranking, benchmarks, and company business portfolio.
Chapter 5 presents trade statistics of import and export volume from 2018-2023, demonstrating domestic and international market comparisons in specific countries.
Chapters 6-10 highlight Gift Cards market status at the regional and country levels, including 5 major regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The region and country list in the sample is only for reference, and it can be adjusted as required.
Chapter 11 involves geographical market figures of sales, value, market share, and growth rate. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of each specific region.
Chapters 12-13 evaluate the Gift Cards market based on different types and applications. It focuses on sales and value of 2018-2023 from both vertical and horizontal perspectives.
Chapters 14-15 elaborate on the Gift Cards market forecast data from 2023-2028, segmented by types and applications, regions, and major countries, helping readers to know future aspects and growth trends.
Chapter 16 ends with an elaboration of data sources and research methodology. All possible parameters that affect the markets covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2018-2022
Base Year: 2022
Estimated Year: 2023
Forecast Period: 2023-2028
Reasons to Purchase this Report -
Access to valuable information: Reports can provide in-depth analysis, research, and data that may be difficult or time-consuming to gather independently. Purchasing a report can save time and provide access to valuable insights and information.
Decision-making: Reports can help businesses and individuals make informed decisions by providing insights into market trends, customer behavior, and other important factors. Reports can be especially helpful when making decisions related to investments, product development, and marketing strategies.
Competitive advantage: Reports can provide insights into what competitors are doing and how they are performing in the market. This information can be used to gain a competitive advantage and improve business strategies.
Credibility: Reports are typically written by experts in their field and based on research and data. By purchasing a report, individuals and businesses can leverage the credibility of the report and the experts who produced it.
Cost-effective: In some cases, purchasing a report may be more cost-effective than conducting independent research. Reports can provide a comprehensive analysis of a specific topic at a lower cost than hiring a team of experts to conduct research independently.
