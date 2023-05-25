Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

May 25, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers cardiac biomarkers testing market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s cardiac biomarkers testing market forecast, the cardiac biomarkers testing market size is predicted to reach a value of $18.46 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.1% through the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to boost the cardiac biomarkers testing market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major cardiac biomarkers testing market leaders include Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Biomérieux SA, Becton Dickinson and Company (BD).

Market Segments
1) By Biomarkers Type: Creatine Kinase (CK-MB), Troponins, Myoglobin, Natriuretic Peptides (BNP and NT-proBNP), Ischemia Modified albumin (IMA), Other Biomarkers Types
2) By Application: Congestive Heart Failure, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Myocardial Infarction, Atherosclerosis, Other Applications
3) By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics

This type of biomarkers testing refers to the tests to evaluate the quantities of cardiac biomarkers in blood. It is used to diagnose, assess, and keep track of people who may have acute coronary syndrome (ACS).

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

