Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers cardiac biomarkers testing market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s cardiac biomarkers testing market forecast, the cardiac biomarkers testing market size is predicted to reach a value of $18.46 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.1% through the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to boost the cardiac biomarkers testing market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major cardiac biomarkers testing market leaders include Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Biomérieux SA, Becton Dickinson and Company (BD).

Market Segments

1) By Biomarkers Type: Creatine Kinase (CK-MB), Troponins, Myoglobin, Natriuretic Peptides (BNP and NT-proBNP), Ischemia Modified albumin (IMA), Other Biomarkers Types

2) By Application: Congestive Heart Failure, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Myocardial Infarction, Atherosclerosis, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics

This type of biomarkers testing refers to the tests to evaluate the quantities of cardiac biomarkers in blood. It is used to diagnose, assess, and keep track of people who may have acute coronary syndrome (ACS).

