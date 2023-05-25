Fitness App Market Size Is Likely To Reach a Valuation of Around $120.37 Billion by 2030

Fitness App Market Size

Increasing awareness about diet-related diseases boosts the growth of the fitness app market share across the globe.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report, the global fitness apps industry was accounted for $13.78 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $120.37 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7830

The rise in emphasis on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, surge in awareness about diet-related diseases, and increase in use of smartphones, wearables, and tablets drive the global fitness apps market. However, technical issues in apps, the high cost of in-app purchases, and concerns regarding data security and strict regulation of data privacy hinder the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in AI and machine learning and increase disease prevalence of hypertension, cardiac problems, and obesity are expected to unlock new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic favored the demand for fitness apps due to the increase in the implementation of lockdowns by the government in the majority of countries and rise in adoption of digital solutions by gyms and studios.

• The shift to remote work increased the demand for fitness apps to improve health and immune system to prevent Covid-19 infection.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7830

By device type, the smartphone segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global fitness apps market, due to ease-of-use, social influence, goal-setting, self-efficacy, and self-monitoring provided by smartphones. However, the wearable devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period, owing to trend of wearable technology among the youth.

By operating system, the Android segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 26.1% from 2021 to 2030, due to rapid adoption of android devices among the young generation of developing nations. However, the iOS segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global fitness apps industry, as it offfers better premium class plans.

Procure Complete Report (201 Pges PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/a988e406e9d5d3da7dbdc29d1d6af73f

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to the growth in popularity of fitness apps among the younger population. However, the global fitness apps market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period, due to rise in application of data analytics in fitness such as evaluating and developing fitness or yoga programs, detecting anomalies in scans, and predicting outbreaks.

The key players profiled in the fitness app market analysis are Aaptiv Inc, Addias, Applico Inc., Azumio, Inc., Fitbit LLC., FitnessKeeper, MyfitnessPal, Inc., Nike, Inc., Noom Inc., and Under Armour, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the fitness app industry.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7830

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the fitness app market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global market is provided in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the fitness app market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Access the full summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fitness-app-market-A07465

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. Online/Virtual Fitness Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter