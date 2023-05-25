Fortuna pours first gold at its Séguéla Mine in Côte d’Ivoire

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that the first gold has been poured at the Séguéla Mine, in Côte d'Ivoire. The first pour took place yesterday, May 24, as the mine transitions from commissioning to the ramp-up phase.

Jorge A. Ganoza, CEO of Fortuna, commented: “Séguéla has produced its first gold, becoming Fortuna’s fifth operating mine. The team at Séguéla has performed phenomenally and delivered on-time and on-budget, a testament to their professionalism and dedication in bringing this asset from exploration to production. Mr. Ganoza continued, “Séguéla now enters into the ramp-up phase where management plans to achieve nominal rate of production during the third quarter. Séguéla will be a cornerstone asset in Fortuna’s portfolio for years to come, and we look forward to unlocking the value it brings to all of our stakeholders.”

The Séguéla Mine is expected to produce between 60,000 to 75,000 ounces of gold in 2023 at an all-in sustaining cost of between US$880 and $1,080 per ounce of gold (refer to Fortuna news release dated January 17, 2023). We invite you to view Séguéla´s photo gallery on our website.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

Forward-looking Statements

