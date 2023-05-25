The Impact of Technological Advancements on the Urinary Drainage Bags Market 2023

Urinary Drainage Bags Market

The urinary drainage bags market size is estimated to reach $2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The urinary drainage bags market size was valued at $1.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2031.

Technological advancements have significantly influenced the urinary drainage bags market, revolutionizing the design, functionality, and overall patient experience. These advancements have addressed several key challenges, enhancing the effectiveness, convenience, and safety of urinary drainage systems.

One notable technological advancement is the introduction of anti-reflux valves. These valves prevent the backflow of urine, reducing the risk of urinary tract infections and discomfort for the patients. Additionally, improved catheter materials, such as silicone, have enhanced biocompatibility, reducing the incidence of catheter-related complications.

Digital solutions have also made their way into the urinary drainage bags market. Smart drainage bags equipped with sensors can monitor urine output, providing real-time data to healthcare professionals. This technology enables better management of patients' fluid balance, early detection of urinary tract infections, and personalized care.

Furthermore, the development of closed-system urinary drainage bags has minimized the risk of contamination and catheter-associated urinary tract infections. These closed systems maintain a sterile urine collection environment, reducing the need for frequent bag changes and enhancing patient comfort.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Based on product, the leg bags segment held largest share in the global market in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period

• Based on usage, the disposable segment held largest urinary drainage bags industry in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• By end user, hospitals & clinics segment held largest market share in 2021 however, others segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

• Based on region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the urinary drainage bags market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing urinary drainage bags market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the urinary drainage bags market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global urinary drainage bags industry.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global urinary drainage bags market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐔𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

B.Braun Melsung AG

ConvaTec Group plc

Coloplast A/S

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Flexicare

Manfred Sauer GmbH

Cardinal Health, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Medline Industries Inc

