Exploiting digital resources, promoting socio-economic development

VIETNAM, May 25 - HÀ NỘI — In an era of digital growth, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà described digital resources as more than a mere "gold mine," but rather as a fresh resource capable of stimulating economic advancements.

This declaration was made at the Việt Nam - Asia DX Summit 2023, a forum designed to examine the role of technology in shaping economic landscapes.

The event, hosted by the Việt Nam Software and IT Services Association (Vinasa), took place in Hà Nội on Wednesday, with the theme, "Driving Economic Growth Enabled by Digital Data Mining and Smart Connectivity."

Speaking about the successes of a robust digital transformation in the economy, Deputy Prime Minister Hà underscored the Government's crucial role in navigating the change. He stressed that an evolution of the digital economy and society was contingent upon the Government's directive thrust.

Nevertheless, he also underscored that corporations and experts in the realm of digital transformation bear significant responsibility. They are expected to be proactive in advising and assisting the Government in policy development to shape the digital future, he noted.

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the necessity for Vietnamese tech enterprises to view their involvement in digital transformation as an active engagement in the global marketplace. This process entails extending their reach internationally, tackling major global issues, introducing new technologies and experiences to address domestic challenges, and pioneering effective economic models to catalyse economic growth and societal well-being in Việt Nam.

In the recent assessment by the United Nations, Việt Nam's digital openness ranked 86th among 193 countries and territories in the preceding year, an improvement of 10 spots from its position in 2020. Despite the progress, Hà expressed that the ranking still remains modest, urging the need for a sturdy digital infrastructure and foundation as well as a proliferation of digital services to generate digital data.

"We are making great strides towards this objective," Hà said.

Moreover, the Government leader underscored the importance of promoting the development of digital infrastructure and ensuring the security of network information, accentuating these elements as crucial to Việt Nam's digital transformation journey.

He also emphasised the building for an ecosystem of products, services and solutions in the field of digital technology; strengthen international co-operation in digital transformation, especially investment co-operation, technology transfer, attraction and training of high-quality human resources.

In a bid to boost digital transformation, Nguyễn Văn Khoa, chairman of Vinasa, advocated for the creation of a national digital data master strategy, which he deemed essential for optimising the value digital data could bring to the economy.

The digital technology business community is both eager and prepared to work in tandem with the Government, ministries, departments, organisations and local agencies, Khoa said.

His proposition involves efforts to establish an open legal framework and a systematic data strategy, construct advanced and efficient digital data infrastructures, and facilitate data connectivity and sharing across localities, agencies, departments, and sectors.

At the crux of these initiatives, he envisages the creation of new services through data mining that would benefit citizens and businesses alike, and subsequently engender unprecedented value for the nation’s economy and society. — VNS