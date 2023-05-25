Bình Dương hosts electricity, industrial machinery, water, energy expos

VIETNAM, May 25 - BÌNH DƯƠNG — Three international exhibitions, Electricity, Industrial Machinery and Automation; Water Vietnam; and Energy Vietnam opened at the World Trade Center Bình Dương New City on Wednesday.

They have attract 200 enterprises from Việt Nam, France, Germany, Spain, Turkey, the US, China, Taiwan (China), the Republic of Korea, Japan, and China.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Phan Thị Khánh Duyên, deputy director of the province Department of Industry and Trade, said the event is a platform for local enterprises to enhance B2B activities and link up with foreign counterparts.

On show at more than 250 booths are advanced equipment, technologies and products.

A series of conferences and B2B events are scheduled on the sidelines of the three-day expos.

The events are meant to help enterprises get the latest market information and technologies and find partners.

The expos, organised by the Đông Nam Advertising and Commercial Promotion JSC and Kapa Corp, are expected to welcome 10,000 visitors. — VNS