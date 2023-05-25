PM: Việt Nam welcomes Indian investment in infrastructure

VIETNAM, May 25 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam welcomes partners, including those from India, who are interested in investing in infrastructure, especially strategic infrastructure in the country, including transportation, energy, digital, and climate-adaptive infrastructure, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính told CEO of the Adani Group’s Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ) Karan Adani during a reception in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The PM told his guest that during the recent expanded Summit of the Group of Seven in Japan, he met with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to discuss measures and orientations to promoting bilateral cooperation that matches the potential of their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Informing Adani about national development, he said Việt Nam is building an independent and self-reliant economy that actively pushes forward extensive and effective global integration, toward becoming a developing country with modern industry and high-middle income by 2030 and a developed country with high income by 2045.

Việt Nam is focusing on three strategic breakthroughs, namely fine-tuning institutions, developing human resources and building infrastructure, he said.

During this process, he said Việt Nam effectively mobilises and utilises all resources for development. Internal resources are considered fundamental, strategic, long-term and decisive while external resources are seen as important, breakthrough-oriented and regular.

Adani, for his part, said Adani is the biggest economic conglomerate in India operating in various sectors such as port, transportation, logistics, energy, and digital technology in over 50 countries worldwide.

The group spent time exploring opportunities in Việt Nam and decided to make long-term commitments in the country, not only in port and logistics but also in energy and digital technology. Specifically, Adani aims to build an eco-friendly port ecosystem and invest in wind and solar power plants there, with a total capital of about US$10 billion, in accordance with Việt Nam's development strategy, he added.

PM Chính stressed that Vietnam welcomes Adani's investment in these sectors, particularly in the development of Liên Chiểu port in the central city of Đà Nẵng and renewable energy projects in Việt Nam.

Việt Nam is ready to create even more favourable conditions for Indian companies and major conglomerates, including Adani, to do business in the country, he said.

He hoped that Adani will expand investment in this field and work effectively with Vietnamese partners to achieve specific results.

Agreeing with the PM’s suggestions, Adani said APSEZ will work closely with Vietnamese stakeholders to launch specific projects, contributing to effectively promoting bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership as expected by the PM. — VNS