Industrial Automation And Control Systems Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Industrial Automation And Control Systems Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2023
The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Automation And Control Systems Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s industrial automation and control systems market forecast, the industrial automation and control systems market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 291.41 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.6 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global industrial automation and control systems industry is due to the increasing adoption of automation. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest industrial automation and control systems market share. Major industrial automation and control systems market companies include ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Omron Corporation
Industrial Automation And Control System Market Segmentation
● By Component: HMI (Human-Machine Interface), Industrial Robots, Control Valves, Sensors, Other Component
● By Control System: DCS (Distributed Control System), PLC (Programmable Logic Controller), SCADA (Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition)
● By End-User Industry: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Chemical, Energy and Utilities, Food and Beverage, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Mining and Metal, Oil and Gas, Transportation
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Industrial automation and control systems refer to the use of autonomous systems to control machinery and processes in numerous industries through the use of technology such as robots and computer software. It improves productivity, quality, and system performance, that lowers operational expenses.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Industrial Automation And Control Systems Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Industrial Automation And Control Systems Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
