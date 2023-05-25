Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,711 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,920 in the last 365 days.

Arrests Made in a Burglary One Offense: 1400 34th Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce arrests have been made in a Burglary One offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in the 1400 block of 34th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 4:45 am, the suspects entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took the victim’s property. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 59-year-old Amy Cashman, and 39-year-old Lakendrick Bell, both of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Burglary One.

You just read:

Arrests Made in a Burglary One Offense: 1400 34th Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more