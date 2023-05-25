Arrests Made in a Burglary One Offense: 1400 34th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce arrests have been made in a Burglary One offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in the 1400 block of 34th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:45 am, the suspects entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took the victim’s property. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 59-year-old Amy Cashman, and 39-year-old Lakendrick Bell, both of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Burglary One.