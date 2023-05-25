RE: Berlin Barracks/ Missing Person-Attached Photo

See attached photo of missing subject Joseph Picard.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3003015

TROOPER: Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME LAST SEEN: 05/22/2023 at 2030 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Middlesex

MISSING PERSON: Joseph Picard

AGE: 77

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/24/2023 at approximately 2037 hours, Troopers were notified of a potential missing person identified as Joseph Picard (77) of Picard Rd in Middlesex, VT. Joseph was last seen on 5/22/23 at approximately 2030 hours by family members at his home on Picard Rd in Middlesex.

Troopers interviewed family and learned that Picard recently began to exhibit signs of memory loss. Picard was last seen wearing a mint green shirt, jeans, a pull over sweatshirt, baseball cap and grey velcro sneakers. Search efforts are ongoing, members of the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area. A picture of Picard is attached, if anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Picard or has seen or heard from him in the recent days, they are encouraged to contact Troopers at the Berlin State Police Barracks at 802-229-9191.