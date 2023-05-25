Specialty Medical Chairs Market : Industry Insights: Competitive Landscape 2023

Specialty Medical Chairs Market - Infographics - AMR

The Specialty Medical Chairs Market Size is estimated to reach $7.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Specialty Medical Chairs Market Size was valued at $4.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

CAGR: 6.8%

Current Market Size: USD 4.1 Billion

Forecast Growing Region: APAC

Largest Market: North America

Projection Time: 2021- 2031

Base Year: 2021

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By product, the treatment chair segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

By type, the electric chair segment was the highest contributor in 2021.

By end user, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the specialty medical chairs market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing specialty medical chairs market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the specialty medical chairs market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global specialty medical chairs market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

North America accounted for a majority of Specialty Medical Chairs Market Share in 2021 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period owing to high adoption of technologically advanced specialty medical chairs, and an increase in the number of private clinics and hospitals.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in the Asia-Pacific region is supplemented by the high prevalence of chronic diseases and the surge in the geriatric population. In addition, the increase in patient awareness and the presence of high unmet needs in these nations, especially in countries such as India and China, are expected to further drive the market growth.

𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-

A-Dec Inc,

Craftsmen Contour Equipment Inc,

Danaher Corporation,

Dentalez Inc,

Dentsply Sirona,

Diplomat Dental,

Henry Schein,

Midmark Corporation,

Planmeca OY,

and XO Care A/S.

