AI-Based Harassment Consultation Service Unveiled in Japan
Launch a new harassment countermeasure service utilizing AI Offering 99% accuracy matching responses of Certified Social Insurance Labor Consultants.YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Company Name ：KIRIHARE LLC
Representative ：GENKI SATO (CEO)
e-mail ：kirihare-admin@kirihare.jp
KIRIHARE Corporation will launch a new harassment countermeasure service utilizing AI on May 11th. This AI boasts an accuracy that matches 99% of the responses from certified social insurance labor consultants, acting as a counselor for harassment consultations, which can be conducted in a chat format with the AI (*This accuracy was measured, including ambiguous cases of harassment created by certified social insurance labor consultants, from the collection of user interviews and the judgment of 100 harassment cases).
Employees can easily access this service from LINE, Slack, the web, or a smartphone app. The AI counselor employs the latest AI technologies such as GPT-4 and emotion analysis, which allows for question methods and answers that do not impose stress on employees. This service is available for consultation 24 hours a day and provides appropriate advice when one has uncertainties or questions about harassment.Furthermore, the AI counselor understands the employee's situation and suggests using the manned counseling service when it becomes necessary to switch to one.This allows employees to use a manned consultation service for more serious problems.
Additionally, this service can be used 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, so it's available even when regular consultation isn't possible, such as during night shifts. The fee is 350 JPY per person, and it includes comprehensive services such as manned consultation services, harassment training videos, and harassment prevention content. KIRIHARE will continue to provide effective harassment countermeasures utilizing AI technology, and improve the quality and functionality of services so that more employees can deal with mental health disorders and harassment issues.
KIRIHARE Inc. is a Japanese startup company established in 2022. We were founded with the aim of addressing mental health challenges. The working environment in Japan is such that long hours are the norm due to cultural aspects. We have a vision of developing an integrated platform in the HR field, and by equipping it with AI, we aim to resolve not only mental health issues but also other challenges. As a first step towards this, we have developed a harassment consultation chat powered by AI.
