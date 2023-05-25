Lanadelumab Market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global lanadelumab market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 7.6% by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for lanadelumab indicates that the revenue share is likely to rise significantly during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical medicine Lanadelumab is a member of the monoclonal antibody subclass of drugs. Hereditary angioedema (HAE), a rare genetic condition characterized by recurrent swelling in diverse body areas, is prevented by it in patients.

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of hereditary angioedema is driving the market revenue share.

The National Center for Biotechnology Information stated that hereditary angioedema affects around 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 50,000 people worldwide.

people worldwide. With dosage intervals of two and four weeks, lanadelumab had an average annual cost of $533,988 and $266,994, respectively.

Lanadelumab Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 7.6% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Age Group and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Recent Development in the Lanadelumab Market:

In February 2023, Takeda said that the FDA had accepted the supplementary biologics license application (sBLA) for the extended use of TAKHZYRO (lanadelumab-flyo) for treatment to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in pediatric patients between the ages of 2 and 12 years old.

In February 2023, Garadacimab (CSL312)'s pivotal placebo-controlled Phase 3 VANGUARD clinical study findings were provided by CSL. Investigational first-in-class monoclonal antibody garadacimab was created by CSL as a long-term preventive therapy for individuals with hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Competitive Landscape

The company operating in the global market for lanadelumab is:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global lanadelumab market revenue is driven as it has shown in clinical studies to be highly effective at preventing bouts of hereditary angioedema. Furthermore, other hereditary angioedema preventive medications normally demand more frequent administration, whereas lanadelumab's dose frequency permits fewer frequent injections. This ease might result in greater patient satisfaction and adherence, leading to larger market revenue growth.

However, due to high expenses and some potential adverse effects, the lanadelumab market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Based on age group, the global lanadelumab market is segmented into adult and pediatric.

Segmentation By Age Group

The adult segment dominates the global lanadelumab market with the largest revenue share based on age group. Typically, hereditary angioedema appears in youth or maturity. So, the majority of people with Hereditary angioedema who need Lanadelumab therapy are adults.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global lanadelumab market. This large share of revenue is attributed to the high prevalence of Hereditary angioedema, advanced healthcare infrastructure, well-established healthcare systems, specialized clinics, and research facilities.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports carried out extensive market research on the lanadelumab market globally. We examined the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment opportunities, regional growth patterns, ten-year revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

