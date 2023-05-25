Global Edge AI Hardware Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Edge AI Hardware Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company’s Edge AI Hardware Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Edge AI Hardware Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s edge AI hardware market forecast, the edge AI hardware market size is predicted to reach a value of $13.53 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 19.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global edge AI hardware market is due to the rise in IoT applications. North America region is expected to hold the largest edge AI hardware market share. Major edge AI hardware companies include Apple Inc., MediaTek Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation.

Edge AI Hardware Market Segments

● By Device Type: Smartphones, Cameras, Robots, Wearables, Smart Speaker, Other Device Types

● By Component: Processor, Memory, Sensor, Other Components

● By End User: Consumer Electronics, Smart Home, Automotive, Government, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Industrial, Construction, Other End Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8961&type=smp

Edge AI hardware, often referred to as AI accelerators are used to accelerate deep learning inference on edge devices, making them a viable solution for many computation-intensive applications. The edge AI platform can run on a wide range of hardware platforms, from normal MCUs (microcontroller unit) to advanced neural processors.

Read More On The Edge AI Hardware Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/edge-ai-hardware-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Edge AI Hardware Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Edge AI Hardware Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Hardware Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hardware-global-market-report

Computer Hardware Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/computer-hardware-global-market-report

Communications Hardware Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/communications-hardware-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model