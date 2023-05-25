Global Edge AI Hardware Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Edge AI Hardware Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Edge AI Hardware Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s edge AI hardware market forecast, the edge AI hardware market size is predicted to reach a value of $13.53 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 19.5 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global edge AI hardware market is due to the rise in IoT applications. North America region is expected to hold the largest edge AI hardware market share. Major edge AI hardware companies include Apple Inc., MediaTek Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation.
Edge AI Hardware Market Segments
● By Device Type: Smartphones, Cameras, Robots, Wearables, Smart Speaker, Other Device Types
● By Component: Processor, Memory, Sensor, Other Components
● By End User: Consumer Electronics, Smart Home, Automotive, Government, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Industrial, Construction, Other End Users
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8961&type=smp
Edge AI hardware, often referred to as AI accelerators are used to accelerate deep learning inference on edge devices, making them a viable solution for many computation-intensive applications. The edge AI platform can run on a wide range of hardware platforms, from normal MCUs (microcontroller unit) to advanced neural processors.
Read More On The Edge AI Hardware Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/edge-ai-hardware-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Edge AI Hardware Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Edge AI Hardware Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Hardware Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hardware-global-market-report
Computer Hardware Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/computer-hardware-global-market-report
Communications Hardware Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/communications-hardware-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn