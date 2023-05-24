UZBEKISTAN, May 24 - The adopted documents will further enhance multifaceted relations between Uzbekistan and Singapore

A ceremony for exchanging bilateral documents was held in the presence of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the Republic of Singapore Halimah Yacob.

The following documents were signed during the visit:

– Memorandum of Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Government of the Republic of Singapore in culture for 2023-2026;

– Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Republic of Singapore;

– Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Law of the Republic of Singapore for 2023-2024;

– Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Singapore Tourism Board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Republic of Singapore;

– Cooperation Agreement between the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore;

– Cooperation Agreement between the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Singapore Cooperation Enterprise on the development of entrepreneurship, and joint activities in the green economy;

– Memorandum of Cooperation between the Agency for Attracting Foreign Investment under the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Singapore Business Federation.

Source: UzA