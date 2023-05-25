Project Portfolio Management Market Size to Expand due to Growing Demand for Effective Project Management

Project Portfolio Management Market Value

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market size for project portfolio management (PPM) was estimated to be $4,336.20 million in 2019 and is anticipated to increase to $9,161.95 million by 2027, increasing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Utilizing project portfolio management technologies, businesses may maximise their investments by completing the best projects at the ideal moment. This is especially crucial in a company with numerous internal projects. Everywhere and at any time, project ideas might strike, and it is not unusual for a business to have a big list of potential projects.

The Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market is driven by several key factors. Firstly, organizations across industries are increasingly recognizing the importance of effective project management to drive business success. PPM solutions provide comprehensive tools and functionalities to streamline project selection, prioritize resources, and optimize project execution, leading to improved project outcomes and increased operational efficiency. Secondly, the growing complexity of projects, fueled by factors such as globalization, digital transformation, and regulatory compliance, creates a need for robust PPM solutions. Organizations require centralized platforms that can handle multiple projects simultaneously, manage dependencies, and provide real-time visibility into project status and performance.

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of remote work and distributed teams has highlighted the need for collaborative project management tools. PPM solutions enable seamless communication and collaboration among project stakeholders, regardless of their geographical locations, enhancing team productivity and decision-making. Additionally, the demand for data-driven decision-making and analytics is driving the PPM market. PPM solutions offer advanced reporting and analytics capabilities, enabling organizations to gain actionable insights into project performance, resource allocation, and portfolio health, facilitating informed decision-making and strategic planning.

One significant trend in the PPM market is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities. PPM solutions are leveraging AI and ML algorithms to automate repetitive tasks, predict project risks and outcomes, and provide intelligent recommendations for resource allocation and project prioritization. This trend enhances the efficiency and accuracy of project management processes, enabling organizations to optimize resource utilization and make data-driven decisions.

Another trend is the increasing adoption of cloud-based PPM solutions. Cloud-based PPM platforms offer scalability, flexibility, and ease of access from any location, making them well-suited for organizations with distributed teams or those transitioning to remote work environments. Cloud-based solutions also provide seamless collaboration and data sharing, allowing project stakeholders to work together in real-time. Additionally, cloud-based PPM solutions offer faster implementation and reduced infrastructure costs, making them attractive options for organizations seeking agile and cost-effective project management solutions.

The global project portfolio management market analysis includes some of the key market players such as Oracle Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; Planview, Inc.; Broadcom Inc.; Workfront; ServiceNow, Inc.; Upland Software, Inc., Micro Focus; Planisware; and Sciforma.

