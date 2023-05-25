Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 3200 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in an Assault with Intent to Commit Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, April 16, 2023, in the 3200 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:36 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded property from the victim. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.