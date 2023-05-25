Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 2500 Block of Stanton Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in the 2500 block of Stanton Road, Southeast.

At approximately 2:15 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. One suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to exit the vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Three of the suspects were later apprehended and a handgun was recovered by responding officers.

On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, three 15-year-old juvenile males, two of Southeast, DC and one of Temple Hills, MD were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.