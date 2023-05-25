Speciality Chemicals Market Size, Share, Report, Trends And Growth Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Speciality Chemicals Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Speciality Chemicals Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s specialty chemicals market overview, the speciality chemicals market size is predicted to reach $873.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.1%.
The growth in the speciality chemicals market is due to increasing demand for high-performance coatings. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the speciality chemical manufacturers include Solvay Speciality Chemicals Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE.
Global Speciality Chemicals Market Segments
• By Product Type: Agrochemicals, Dyes and Pigments, Construction Chemicals, Speciality Polymers, Textile Chemicals, Base Ingredients, Surfactants, Functional Ingredients, Water Treatments
• By Source: Crude Oil, Naphtha, Ethane, Propane, Butane, Wood
• By End-Use: Industrial, Construction, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Electrical and Electronics, Mining and Oilfield
• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Specialty chemicals, also known as effect chemicals, are chemical products that offer a wide range of effects and are used by numerous other industrial sectors.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Speciality Chemicals Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Global Chemicals Market Size Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
