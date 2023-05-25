Hiland Dairy Celebrates World Milk Day and National Dairy Month by Donating Milk to Area Food Banks
SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hiland Dairy is kicking off World Milk Day on June 1 and National Dairy Month in June by partnering with 15 Feeding America® network food banks across a six-state area. The food banks will receive 19,380 quarts of Hiland Dairy milk, providing 77,520 eight-ounce servings.
The donation also marks Hiland's 85 years of providing delicious, nutritious milk and dairy products to American families. Hiland Dairy and its farmer-owners are working hard to produce safe, nutritious dairy and get it to those in need. World Milk Day on June 1 and National Dairy Month in June provide an opportunity to amplify that message.
The donations will be coordinated at each of Hiland's plant locations on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 8 am.
About Hiland Dairy Foods Company
Hiland Dairy, based in Springfield, Missouri, is a leading farmer-owned dairy food company. Their widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. In addition, Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces and distributes various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.
Hiland is a farmer-owned company with almost 4,000 employees throughout Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland's farmer-owners are just miles from the Hiland processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Hiland strongly believes in the community and is committed to our environment. Using eco-friendly processes, Hiland continues to provide wholesome dairy to a healthy world. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center.
Kathy Broniecki, APR
Hiland Dairy
+1 402-740-2254
KathyB@envoyinc.com