Smart City Platforms Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Global Industry Size, Market Trends And Growth Drivers

The Business Research Company’s Smart City Platforms Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Smart City Platforms Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the smart city platforms market size is predicted to reach $277.49 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.2%.

The growth in the smart city platforms global market is due to growing urbanization. North America region is expected to hold the largest smart city platforms market share. Major players in the market include Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation.

Smart City Platforms Market Segments

• By Offering: Platforms, Services

• By Deployment Model: On Premise, Cloud

• By Delivery Model: Offshore, Hybrid, Onshore

• By Application: Smart Infrastructure, Smart Governance and Smart Education, Smart Energy, Smart Mobility, Smart Healthcare, Smart Buildings, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global smart city platforms market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smart city platforms refer to an open technological architecture that enables towns to connect to their own current systems and is intended to share municipal information with residents or other entities who need it. They are used to promote innovation and increase cross-sectoral interoperability.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Smart City Marketplace Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Smart City Market Size Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

