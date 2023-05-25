Submit Release
Former Salesforce exec, Damien Scales Named CRMIT Regional Managing Director (APAC)

Damien Scales, a former RVP at Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), has been named Regional Managing Director - APAC at CRMIT Australia Pty Limited effective June 13, 2023.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CRMIT Solutions, a global leader in customer experience and digital transformation solutions, has announced the appointment of Damien Scales as the Regional Managing Director (APAC). Damien brings a wealth of experience and expertise in leading high-performing teams and delivering exceptional business outcomes across multiple industries.

Damien Scales has an impressive background in the technology industry, having served as the Regional Vice President - Professional Services at Salesforce for nearly a decade. During his tenure, he successfully transformed and grew teams, aligning them with industry imperatives and strategies. Damien's efforts resulted in significant year on year growth across the professional services business.

With his proven leadership abilities and strategic mindset, Damien will play a crucial role in driving CRMIT's growth plans in the APAC region. His appointment signifies a strategic move for the company, as they aim to strengthen their market presence and deliver innovative customer experience solutions to clients.

Commenting on the appointment, Vinod Reddy, CEO , CRMIT Solutions stated, "Damien’s extensive experience in driving business growth and his deep understanding of customer needs make him the ideal choice for this position. We believe his leadership will further enhance our capabilities and propel us towards achieving our strategic objectives in the APAC region. We are thrilled to welcome Damien."

Damien Scales expressed his excitement about joining CRMIT Solutions, saying, "APAC markets hold tremendous potential for growth and innovation, and I am excited to leverage CRMIT's expertise to deliver exceptional customer experiences and drive digital transformation in this dynamic region. I am honored and thrilled to be joining CRMIT Solutions. Together, we will seize the opportunities and create remarkable success stories for our clients”

About CRMIT Solutions:
CRMIT Solutions is a pioneer Salesforce Managed Services Provider focusing on digital transformation solutions to deliver Customer360. Salesforce Managed Services involve the assessment of a customer’s environment to boost user adoption, allowing best case customization and or integrations to maximize the Salesforce time-to-value. With over 300 CRM, integration, BI certified consultants and 1000+ successful deployments globally, CRMIT has successfully acquired customers across various domains, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial and human services.

