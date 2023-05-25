Europe Fuel Card Market Soars as Businesses Embrace Convenient Fuel Payment Solutions

Europe fuel card market value

Increasing fleet size and rising commercial vehicle sales in Europe drive the demand for fuel cards.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for fuel cards in Europe has a 2017 market value of $257,281 million, and by 2025, it is expected to reach $374,592 million, rising at a CAGR of 5.0%. The Europe fuel card market's universal fuel card segment generated the most revenue in 2017.

The key factors driving the growth of the Europe fuel card market are the rise in digital transactions, rise in use of prepaid cards, rise in demand for better fuel management, and expansion linked with the transportation & logistics industry.

Increasing fleet size and rising commercial vehicle sales in Europe drive the demand for fuel cards, as they offer convenient and secure payment solutions for fuel purchases. Government initiatives promoting cashless transactions, fuel efficiency, and environmental sustainability encourage the adoption of fuel cards among fleet operators. Cost-saving benefits, such as fuel discounts, detailed transaction reporting, and centralized expense management, incentivize businesses to adopt fuel card programs.

Enhanced security features, including PIN protection and real-time transaction monitoring, provide increased fraud prevention and control over fuel expenses. Integration of value-added services like vehicle tracking, maintenance management, and toll payment options further drive the adoption of fuel cards in Europe.

Rising adoption of contactless and mobile fuel card solutions, enabling seamless and convenient transactions for fleet operators. Growing integration of fuel card data with fleet management systems and telematics platforms, providing enhanced visibility and analytics for optimizing fleet operations. Expansion of fuel card acceptance networks across Europe, enabling fleet operators to access a wider range of fuel stations and service providers.

Increasing focus on sustainability and carbon footprint reduction, leading to the development of eco-friendly fuel card programs that promote the use of alternative fuels and reward fuel-efficient driving behaviors. Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to provide personalized recommendations, predictive analytics, and optimized route planning for fleet operators using fuel cards.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include BP Plc., Engen Petroleum Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, FirstRand Bank Limited, FleetCor Technologies, Inc., Libya Oil Holdings Ltd., Puma Energy, Royal Dutch Shell plc, U.S. Bancorp, and WEX, Inc.

