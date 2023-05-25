5-Aminosalicylates Drugs Market Is Projected to increase at a CAGR of around 3.5% during 2023 to 2031: Exclusive report by Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global 5-aminosalicylates drugs market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Analysis of the global market for 5-aminosalicylates drugs indicates that the revenue share is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period. A group of drugs called aminosalicylates (5-ASAs) lessens inflammation in the large and small intestines. The first-line treatment for mild to severe ulcerative colitis is typically 5-ASAs.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing number of patients with ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease is driving the market revenue share.

According to a survey, 54% of IBD patients in Europe and the United States were diagnosed with Ulcerative Colitis.

In the United States, the prevalence of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, collectively known as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), affects more than 1.6 million individuals. It is estimated that around 70,000 new cases of IBD are diagnosed annually in the country.

5-Aminosalicylates Drugs Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 3.5% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type ,Indication and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Competitive Landscape

A list of the companies operating in the global market for 5-aminosalicylates drugs includes:

Tillotts Pharma AG.

WALLACE PHARMA

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Abbvie, Inc.

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global 5-aminosalicylates drugs market revenue is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases like ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Furthermore, the increasing measures taken by the government to advance healthcare and technologies for better diagnostics and therapeutics are resulting in market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the global 5-aminosalicylates drugs market is segmented into sulfasalazine, mesalazine, olsalazine, and others.

Based on indication, the global 5-aminosalicylates drugs market is segmented into ulcerative colitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and others.

Segmentation By Indication

Based on the indications, the ulcerative colitis segment dominates the global 5-aminosalicylates drugs market with the largest revenue share. This large revenue share is attributed to a large patient pool and the introduction of new medications for ulcerative colitis by various market participants.

Regional Growth Analytics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global 5-aminosalicylates drugs market. This regional revenue expansion is achievable by the region's better healthcare practices, high treatment rates, and increased prescription of novel medicines. This is due to the region's huge number of strong market participants and the various strategic actions they performed there.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports conducted extensive market research on the 5-aminosalicylates drugs market globally. We examined the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment opportunities, regional growth patterns, ten-year revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL 5-AMINOSALICYLATES DRUGS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Sulfasalazine Mesalazine Olsalazine Others GLOBAL 5-AMINOSALICYLATES DRUGS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY INDICATION Ulcerative Colitis Inflammatory Bowel Disease Others

5-AMINOSALICYLATES DRUGS MARKET TOC

