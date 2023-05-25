Filters and Components Market to grow at a CAGR of 17 per cent reaching USD 42.92 Bn by 2029

Filters and Components Market is segmented based on Type, Size. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Filters and Components Market size.

Market Size in 2022 USD 14.3 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 42.92 Bn CAGR 17 per cent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 278 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Product Type, End-Use Industry, Applications, End Use, Sales Channel, Material, Filtration Technology, Efficiency Level, Frequency, Connectivity Technology, End Use Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Filters and Components Market Scope and Research Methodology

The Filters and Components Market research report covers technology, product application, development trend, product technology, competitive landscape, industrial chain structure, industry overview, national policy and planning analysis of the industry. The report includes drivers, opportunities and restraints affecting the global market. It covers the impact of these drivers, trends and restraints on the demand of the market during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the market at the global level. Regional analysis of the Filters and Components Market is conducted at the country, regional and global levels. The report covers the Filters and Components Market strategies followed by major players with their strategies and investment plans. The primary and secondary research method was used to collect the data from the Filters and Components Market. Key players are identified through secondary research. Secondary research was used to collect information for the extensive, market-oriented, and commercial analysis of the Market.

Filters and Components Market Overview

Filters and components are critical components of every electrical and communication system because they change the amplitude or phase qualities of the signal as frequency increases. The filter is a linear circuit that helps remove unwanted components from the input signal such as distortion, noise, and interference. Filters, in principle, change the relative amplitudes of the various frequency components as well as the signal frequency's phase characteristics.

Growing demand for high-speed internet access in facilities is driving the growth of the filters and components market. The complex construction of tiny-size filters, as well as their short life cycles, are important market limitations.

Filters and Components Market Dynamics

The filters and components market is expected to grow during the forecast period thanks to increased demand for surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters. Surface acoustic wave filters dominated the market due to their widespread application in the telecommunications industry. The availability of flexible mounting and medium frequency coverage increases demand for surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, driving market growth. Mission-critical RF bulk acoustic wave (BAW) filters provide the finest performance for diplexers, duplexers, RF delay filters, bandpass filters, and a variety of other devices used in military systems. RF product solutions are conceived and developed to be lightweight and ruggedized for the most demanding military applications.

North America region is expected to fuel the Filters and Components Market growth

The North America region is expected to dominate the regional Filters and Components Market during the forecast period. Thanks to the country's growing usage of smartphones and other electronic devices, the United States dominates the market for RF surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period of 2023-2029, due to the region's rising need for wireless connection networks that can deliver high speeds for households and businesses. Furthermore, rising industrial automation and the desire for faster internet connections to adopt cutting-edge and innovative technologies will boost market progress in this market.

Filters and Components Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Air Filters

Water Filters

Oil Filters

Surface Acoustic Wave Filters

RF Bulk Acoustic Wave Filters

Ceramic Filters

Others



Based on the product, the air filter is expected to dominate the Filters and Components Market during the forecast period. Growing demand for air filter in the Filters and component market due to the growing use of gas turbines, engines and HVAC systems to enhance air quality.

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



Based on Application, the industrial segment is expected to dominate the Filters and Components Market. The automobile industry is one of the major forces behind the market for filters and components.

By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defence

Energy and Utilities

Others



By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Material

• Synthetic

• Natural

• Metal materials

By Filtration Technology

• Mechanical

• Electrostatic

• Others

By Efficiency Level

• Low

• Medium

• High

by Connectivity Technology

• Cellular technology

• ISM

• Wi-Fi

• GNSS

• Bluetooth

• Others

Filters and Components Market Key Players Include:

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

TDK Corporation (Japan)

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (Japan)

AVX Corporation (USA)

Samsung Electro-Mechanics (South Korea)

KEMET Corporation (USA)

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation (Japan)

Nichicon Corporation (Japan)

Walsin Technology Corporation (Taiwan)

Yageo Corporation (Taiwan)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (USA)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

KOA Corporation (Japan)

Towa Corporation (Japan)

EPCOS AG (Germany)

Bourns, Inc. (USA)

API Technologies Corp. (USA)

Knowles Corporation (USA)

Murata Electronics North America, Inc. (USA)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)

Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

CTS Corporation (USA)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

ROHM Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Littelfuse, Inc. (USA)

Würth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

TATA Advanced Systems Ltd. (India)

Mersen Brasil (Brazil)

TDK Electronics Latin America (Mexico)

Key questions answered in the Filters and Components Market are:

What is the Filters and Components Market?

What was the Filters and Components Market size in 2021?

What is the expected Filters and Components Market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Filters and Components Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Filters and Components Market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Filters and Components Market growth?

Which segment dominated the Filters and Components Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Filters and Components Market?

Which region held the largest share in the Filters and Components Market?

Who are the key players in the Filters and Components Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Market Competitiveness (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, End-Use Industry, Applications, End Use, Sales Channel, Material, Filtration Technology, Efficiency Level, Frequency, Connectivity Technology, End Use.

Competitive Landscape –A detailed scenario of the competitive environment in the global market Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region based on product Portfolio, End-Users, Revenues, Manufacturing Locations, etc. Market Consolidations – Mergers, Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Partnerships. Company Profiles – Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategy, SWOT Analysis, Recent Development.

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Key Takeaways

Industry Recommendations

