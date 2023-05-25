IDEX Biometrics and SELP to scale biometric smart card deployment globally

/EIN News/ -- Oslo, Norway, 25 May– IDEX Biometrics and SELP, a French card manufacturer and personalization center with a global footprint, are entering an agreement to scale the deployment of biometric smart cards, in response to growing demand for secure and convenient payment and identification solutions.

With an annual card production of more than 350 million and servicing over 60 countries across Europe, Central America, Africa, the Middle East, and India, SELP is uniquely positioned to drive the commercialization of biometric technology across a wide range of sectors including payments, digital ID, digital services, and retail.

“This agreement enables us to strengthen the ecosystem and meet the increasing demand for seamless payment and identification experiences,” said Bastien Blanc, General Manager of SELP. “By working with IDEX Biometrics, we can offer the highest-performing and cost-efficient biometric card solution to our customers.”

"We are thrilled to partner with SELP to bring our solution to customers in new markets," said Catharina Eklof, CCO of IDEX Biometrics. "With SELP’s extensive portfolio and expertise in the payments and identification markets, we are confident that we will accelerate adoption of biometric payment technology at scale.”

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com .

About SELP

SELP, established in 1956, is a high security printer, solutions provider in the realm of payments and identification. We specialize in electronic cards, which we produce in France and in India, under optimal quality and security conditions. We are also a service provider for issuers of secure documents, for which SELP provides enrolment, personalization, control and dematerialization systems. Our customers include financial institutions, major corporations, and governments around the world. Our products and services are available in more than 60 countries. SELP is appreciated for the quality of its products and solutions, the competence of its teams and the flexibility of its human-sized organization.

For more information, please visit: www.selp.fr

