Borage Oil Market Size Will Estimated to Surpass USD 7.64 Billion by 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Expanding consumer knowledge of the benefits of borage oil, and rising consumer concerns about their health are the main drivers of the market revenue growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market value for Borage Oil Market was USD 3.40 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.64 Billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The seeds of the Mediterranean-native borage plant are used to make the oil known as "borage oil." The desire for natural and organic products, expanding consumer knowledge of the benefits of borage oil, and rising consumer concerns about their health are the main drivers of the market revenue growth.

Manufacturers are constantly creating and providing items that satisfy these specifications as a result of consumer preference for natural and organic goods. Gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), a form of healthy omega-6 fatty acid, is a rich source in borage oil, which is why it is becoming more and more popular. GLA has anti-inflammatory qualities and may be useful in treating a number of illnesses, including eczema, arthritis, and menstrual cramps. As a result, the demand for Borage Oil in the healthcare industry has increased, spurring market revenue growth.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2623

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

The global borage oil market is highly fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market. Some of the major players in the global borage oil market are:

Connoils LLC

AOS Products Private Limited

Croda International Plc

Oilseed Extraction Limited

Desioleadores Españoles S.A.

The Kerfoot Group

O&3

New Directions Aromatics Inc.

Kerfoot Group

Clearspring Ltd.

The COVID-19 impact Analysis: The growing COVID-19 pandemic has led to the weakening demand for coatings in electronics, automotive, construction, and white goods. The market has the capacity to bounce back, but it completely depends on the duration of the lockdown, and also the impact of the virus on the economy. Even though the overall demand of the market is falling, the demand for Borage Oil Market is expected to rise in the coming years.

To Know More About Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/borage-oil-market

Type Outlook:

Refined

Unrefined

Application Outlook:

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Food Supplements

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2623

Regional Outlook

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Borage Oil Market is analysed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of the Borage Oil Market

– Changes in industry market dynamics

– Detailed market segmentation by type, application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of quantity and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competition situation of Borage Oil Market

– Key companies and product strategies

– Potential niche segment/region showing promising growth.

Finally, the Borage Oil Market Report is the authoritative source for market research that can dramatically accelerate your business. The report shows economic conditions such as major locales, item values, profits, limits, generation, supply, requirements, market development rates, and numbers.

Browse More Reports:

Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/01/15/1971091/0/en/Active-Cosmetic-Ingredients-Market-To-Reach-USD-5-185-7-Million-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Wearable Payments Devices Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/03/12/1752029/0/en/Wearable-Payments-Devices-Market-To-Reach-USD-1121-01-Billion-By-2026.html

Water Filters Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/08/22/1905652/0/en/Water-Filters-Market-To-Reach-USD-18-50-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/08/06/2074754/0/en/Electronic-Shelf-Label-Market-To-Reach-USD-3-14-Billion-By-2027-Reports-and-Data.html

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.