Beta-Carotene Market Size Will Booming at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2032 | Reports and Data

Public awareness of the health advantages of beta-carotene is one of the main factors propelling market growth during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market value for Beta-Carotene Market was USD 5.40 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.64 Billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Throughout the forecast period, the market for beta-carotene is expected to expand significantly, propelled by a number of factors. The body transforms the natural pigment beta-carotene, which can be found in fruits and vegetables, into vitamin A.

One of the main factors propelling market growth is the rise in public awareness of the health advantages of beta-carotene. In addition to avoiding oxidative stress and decreasing the incidence of chronic diseases including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and age-related macular degeneration, beta-carotene is well known for its antioxidant capabilities that aid in scavenging damaging free radicals from the body. The market revenue is being driven by an increase in the demand for beta-carotene as a dietary supplement as people become more health-conscious and look for natural alternatives to improve their well-being.

The report published on global Beta-Carotene Market is an extensive analysis of the market with a panoramic overview of the industry with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, opportunities, drivers, restraints. The Beta-Carotene Market offers precise market scenario crucial real-time information about the developments and advancements in the market to help readers, stakeholders, and investors capitalize on the emerging opportunities. In addition, regional analysis and competitive landscape are covered in the report to offer clear picture of the market growth. Development policies and plans along with manufacturing processes and costs structures are covered in the report.

Top Companies:

DSM Nutritional Products

BASF SE

FMC Corporation

Kemin Industries

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Cyanotech Corporation

Allied Biotech Corporation

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Pharmachem Laboratories, Inc.

Naturex SA

The COVID-19 impact Analysis: The growing COVID-19 pandemic has led to the weakening demand for coatings in electronics, automotive, construction, and white goods. The market has the capacity to bounce back, but it completely depends on the duration of the lockdown, and also the impact of the virus on the economy. Even though the overall demand of the market is falling, the demand for Beta-Carotene Market is expected to rise in the coming years.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

Natural

Synthetic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics

Others

Regional Outlook

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Beta-Carotene Market is analysed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of the Beta-Carotene Market

– Changes in industry market dynamics

– Detailed market segmentation by type, application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of quantity and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competition situation of Beta-Carotene Market

– Key companies and product strategies

– Potential niche segment/region showing promising growth.

Finally, the Beta-Carotene Market Report is the authoritative source for market research that can dramatically accelerate your business. The report shows economic conditions such as major locales, item values, profits, limits, generation, supply, requirements, market development rates, and numbers.

