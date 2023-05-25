Telecom Service Assurance Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the Forecast Period (2023 to 2030)

Reports And Data

The global telecom service assurance market size was USD 7.09 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global telecom service assurance market reached a size of USD 7.09 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period. The increasing number of cellular subscribers is a key driver of revenue growth in the market. A mobile cellular subscription refers to a subscription for cellular services that provide connectivity to the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN). It includes both postpaid and prepaid subscriptions, as well as analog and digital cellular systems. Mobile cellular subscriptions offer phone and data services, enabling communication and connectivity while traveling and bridging the gap between fixed and wireless telephones. The wireless nature of cellular subscriptions makes them particularly useful in areas where wired connections are impractical. These factors contribute significantly to the revenue growth in the market. When mobile phones are turned on, both mobile and fixed subscribers are immediately connected to the cellular network.

Another factor driving revenue growth in the market is the increasing investment in 5G deployments. With data throughput of up to 10 Gbps, 5G technology provides a 10-100 times improvement over 4G LTE technology. Transmission speeds can reach even higher, up to 15 Gbps or 20 Gbps. This technology reduces reliance on internal memory and data storage in devices such as mobile phones and computers, as computation can be offloaded to the cloud.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/1094

The latency of 5G is significantly lower than that of 4G, enabling real-time remote operations. The URLLC (Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication) feature in 5G Release 16 supports Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), facilitating dependable and low-latency Internet of Things (IoT) applications in industrial automation, healthcare, logistics, and other sectors. The market also benefits from service, policy orchestration, management, and corporate integration, which contribute to revenue growth. 5G wireless technology aims to provide a better user experience to a larger number of users, offering multi-Gbps peak data rates, ultra-low latency, increased reliability, high network capacity, improved availability, and consistent user experiences. For example, on February 24, 2020, Nokia introduced cloud-native Assurance and Experience tools to assist Communications Service Providers (CSPs) in transitioning to experience-driven and automated 5G network operations. The Nokia Assurance Center employs machine learning to automate network and service operations, helping CSPs meet service level agreements required for new functionalities like network slicing.

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Large-scale implementation of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

The large-scale implementation of SDN and NFV is a major driver of revenue growth in the market. SDN aims to enhance network control by enabling businesses and service providers to quickly respond to changing business requirements. Administrators can manage network traffic from a centralized control console in an SDN, eliminating the need for physical interaction with individual network switches. Separating network services from hardware offers several benefits to network operators, including reduced physical space requirements, lower network power consumption, reduced maintenance costs, and simplified network upgrades. SDN's flexibility allows for easier and faster deployment of new innovative services, such as real-time HD video conferencing and cloud applications, while maintaining a consistently high-quality user experience. All these factors contribute significantly to the revenue growth in the market.

Rising demand for telecom service assurance and the ability to choose between multiple network providers using different telecommunication technologies (analog trunks, digital trunks, Session Initiation Protocol - SIP trunks) are driving revenue growth in the market. Mobile applications are available for a limited number of Private Branch Exchange (PBX) systems. The LTE-M and Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) protocols enable the connection of Internet of Things (IoT) devices to cellular networks. With the increasing number of SIM-based smart devices, the telecom industry aims to expand beyond standard telecom services, which further drives revenue growth in the market.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/telecom-service-assurance-market

Restraint: Privacy and security issues

Privacy and security concerns are key factors that could impede revenue growth in the market. For example, in 2019, approximately 42% of telecom companies experienced attacks from DNS-based malware. The increasing complexity and costs associated with upgrading traditional network infrastructure are additional factors that could hinder revenue growth in the market. The exponential growth in network traffic, significant customer churn, and fluctuations in exchange rates are also potential limitations to revenue growth in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global telecom service assurance market is fragmented, with several key players operating at both the global and regional levels. These players are actively involved in product development and strategic alliances to expand their product portfolios and establish a strong presence in the global market. Some of the major companies in the market include NEC Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Amdocs, NETSCOUT, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Accenture plc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intracom Telecom, Spirent Communications, and EXFO Inc.

On October 21, 2021, Etisalat and Microsoft announced a collaboration to enable new 5G scenarios using Azure Multi-access Edge Compute. This collaboration involves the development of plug-and-play infrastructures for 5G edge compute, allowing organizations to implement industry-specific solutions by leveraging the capabilities of Etisalat Core Orchestration and Azure ARM. The integration of edge computing technology is expected to revolutionize various industries by reducing latency and enabling fast and secure delivery of 5G, IoT, and AI applications.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1094

Thank you for reading our report. We also offer customized report as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about customization plan and our team will offer you the altered report.

Browse for More Reports:

Ride-Hailing Services Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ride-hailing-services-market

Mining Automation Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/mining-automation-market

Semiconductor Laser Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/semiconductor-laser-market

Active Radio-frequency identification (RFID) Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/active-radio-frequency-identification-market

Anti Plagiarism For The Education Sector Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/anti-plagiarism-for-the-education-sector-market