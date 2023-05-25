Governor Maintains Typhoon Condition I for Rota; Cancels Tropical Storm Conditions for Saipan and Tinian

Although Typhoon Mawar continues to move away from the Marianas, winds and rain associated with the storm continue to persist. As such, Governor Arnold I. Palacios has MAINTAINED Typhoon Condition I for Rota. Tropical Storm conditions for Saipan and Tinian have been CANCELED. The “All Clear” declaration is anticipated to be announced later today.

The cancellation of conditions means that damaging winds associated with Typhoon Mawar for Saipan and Tinian are not expected. However, despite Typhoon Mawar moving away, all residents should maintain precautionary measures for strong gusty winds and heavy rain showers associated with feeder band activity from tail winds of the typhoon.

Prior to the “All Clear” declaration, residents are advised to remain at home unless absolutely necessary and to stay off roads and streets to allow emergency crews from the CNMI Department of Public Works, the Commonwealth Utilities Corporation, and critical infrastructure agencies to perform island-wide assessments, clearing, and repairs.

The cancellation of conditions and the “all clear” declaration for Rota will be announced later upon further consultation and recommendation from the National Weather Service and the CNMI HSEM.

The CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, through the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, will continue to maintain a 24-hour operation, monitor the movement of Typhoon Mawar, and issue bulletins as they become available.

Additionally, we advise the people of the Marianas to keep a close watch on official weather forecasts and stay informed on the latest statements and advisories, which will be available through our media partners or by calling CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 670-237-8000. Please also visit:

