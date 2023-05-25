Food Grade Gases Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth And Drivers For 2023-2032

Food Grade Gases Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Food Grade Gases Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the food grade gases market size is predicted to reach $9.98 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The growth in the food grade gases market is due to increasing consumer demand for frozen and chilled food products. North America region is expected to hold the largest industrial gases market share. Major players in the food grade gases market include Linde Group & Praxair Inc., Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide SA, The Messer Group GmbH, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation.

Food Grade Gases Market Segments

•By Type: Carbon Di Oxide, Nitrogen, Oxygen, Sulfur Dioxide, Other Types

•By Application: Freezing and Chilling, Packaging, Carbonation, Other Applications

•By End Use: Dairy and Frozen, Fish and Sea Food, Meat, Beverages, Fruit and Vegetables, Bakery and Confectionery, Other End-Users

•By Geography: The global food grade gases market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Food-grade gases refer to the gases that are involved in processing aids and/or additives in order to ensure that standards are followed. They contribute to the quality and freshness of food and beverages. They are used in packaging that enhance the shelf life of convenience foods.

