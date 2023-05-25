St. Albans Barracks/ Missing Juvenile
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 23A2002954
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 5/24/2023 2130 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 8 Highland Rd, Fairfax VT
MISSING: Damien Amblo
AGE: 16 years old
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 24th, 2023 at approximately 2311 hours, Vermont State Police – St. Albans received a report of a missing juvenile, Damien Amblo, 16 years old. He was last seen at 2130 hours (05/24/23) leaving his residence of 8 Highland Rd in Fairfax on a bicycle. He was seen last wearing tan pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt. Damien has yet to return home as of 0130 hours (05/25/23). Anyone with information on Damien’s whereabouts is urged to call state police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.
Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993