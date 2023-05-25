St. Albans Barracks/ Missing Juvenile

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A2002954

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 5/24/2023 2130 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 8 Highland Rd, Fairfax VT

MISSING: Damien Amblo

AGE: 16 years old

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 24th, 2023 at approximately 2311 hours, Vermont State Police – St. Albans received a report of a missing juvenile, Damien Amblo, 16 years old. He was last seen at 2130 hours (05/24/23) leaving his residence of 8 Highland Rd in Fairfax on a bicycle. He was seen last wearing tan pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt. Damien has yet to return home as of 0130 hours (05/25/23). Anyone with information on Damien’s whereabouts is urged to call state police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov