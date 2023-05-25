Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,830 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks/ Missing Juvenile

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

       

CASE#: 23A2002954

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman                           

STATION: St. Albans                  

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 5/24/2023  2130 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 8 Highland Rd, Fairfax VT

 

MISSING: Damien Amblo                                                      

AGE: 16 years old

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 24th, 2023 at approximately 2311 hours, Vermont State Police – St. Albans received a report of a missing juvenile, Damien Amblo, 16 years old. He was last seen at 2130 hours (05/24/23)  leaving his residence of 8 Highland Rd in Fairfax on a bicycle. He was seen last wearing tan pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt. Damien has yet to return home as of 0130 hours (05/25/23). Anyone with information on Damien’s whereabouts is urged to call state police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993. 

 

 

 

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks/ Missing Juvenile

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more