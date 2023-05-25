Feed Taste Enhancers Market Size, Share Analysis, And Industry Trends For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Feed Taste Enhancers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Feed Taste Enhancers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the feed taste enhancers market size is predicted to reach $4.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.4%.
This growth in the flavour enhancer in food industry is due to rising demand for animal feed. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest feed taste enhancers market share. Major players in the feed taste enhancers market include Associated British Foods Plc., Kerry Group Ple., Symrise AG, Adisseo France SAS, Elanco Animal Health, Kent Feeds Inc.
Feed Taste Enhancers Market Segments
•By Type: Flavors, Sweeteners, Aroma Enhancers
•By Source: Natural, Synthetic
•By Application: Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Pets, Aquaculture, Other Applications
•By Geography: The global food flavor enhancers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Feed taste enhancer is a type of additive that is added to animal feed to improve its taste and palatability. Feed taste enhancers are added to animal feed to increase the animal's appetite and lead to better growth and health.
