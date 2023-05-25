Network Monitoring Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis And Industry Report For 2023-2032

Network Monitoring Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Network Monitoring Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the network monitoring market size is predicted to reach $3.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

The growth in the network monitoring market is due to rising popularity of SaaS-based network monitoring solutions. North America region is expected to hold the largest network monitoring market share. Major network monitoring companies include Gigamon, NetScout Systems Inc., Keysight Technologies, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Apcon, Garland Technology.

Global Network Monitoring Market Segments

• By Offering: Equipment, Network TAPs, Data Monitoring Switches, Solutions and Services

• By Bandwidth: 1 and 10 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 100 Gbps

• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, SMEs

• By Applications: IT and Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Government, Retail, Industrial, Other Applications

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Network monitoring refers to the process of checking a computer network on a regular basis for problems such as delayed traffic or component failure. In order to immediately alert network administrators to issues via text, email, or other applications, network monitoring systems continuously scan the network.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Network Monitoring Market Trends

4. Network Performance Monitoring And Diagnostics Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

