Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Mobile Video Surveillance Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers mobile video surveillance market analysis and every facet of the mobile video surveillance market. As per TBRC’s mobile video surveillance market forecast, the global mobile video surveillance market size is expected to grow to $3.19 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Rising criminal activities are expected to propel the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems Inc., Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd., Avigilon Corporation.

Mobile Video Surveillance Market Segments

1) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Service

2) By Vertical: Law Enforcement, Industrial, Military and Defense, First Responders, Transportation

3) By Application: Railways, Buses, Transport Vehicles, Police Vehicles, Drones

This type of video surveillance refers to a cellular surveillance system that allows live and recorded video through an integrated motherboard within one portable housing. It helps to monitor the video in real-time. They are used to prevent theft, violence, and vandalism.

