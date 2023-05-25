DOAS Market Size Expected To Reach $5.75 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “DOAS Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers dedicated outdoor air system market analysis and every facet of the DOAS market. As per TBRC’s dedicated outdoor air system market forecast, the global DOAS market size is expected to grow to $5.75 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.8%.

An increasing number of residential and commercial constructions is expected to boost the growth of the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest DOAS market share. Major dedicated outdoor air system manufacturers include Johnson Controls International Plc., Daikin Industries Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Ltd., Greenheck Fan Corporation.

DOAS Market Segments
1) By Capacity: Less Than 20 Tons, 20-40 Tons, 40-60 Tons, Greater Than 60 Tons
2) By Implementation Type: New Construction, Retrofit
3) By Requirement: Heating, Cooling, Ventilation, Dehumidification
4) By End User: Commercial, Residential, Industrial

A dedicated outdoor air system is an HVAC system that consists of two parallel systems such as one system specifically designed to deliver outdoor air ventilation, which manages the latent and sensible loads of conditioning the ventilation air, and another system specifically designed to manage the loads produced by indoor or process sources and those that pass through the building enclosure. It is installed outside and is often used with other HVAC equipment.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. DOAS Market Trends
4. DOAS Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC

About

