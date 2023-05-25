Infrared Thermometers Market Size, Share, Trends And Growth Drivers For 2023-2032

Infrared Thermometers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Infrared Thermometers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s infrared thermometers market report, the infrared thermometers market size is predicted to reach $3.21 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.6%.

The growth in the infrared thermometers market is due to rising infectious diseases worldwide. North America region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include OMRON Corporation, Braun GmbH, OMEGA Engineering inc., HORIBA Ltd., PCE Deutschland GmbH.

Infrared Thermometers Market Segments

• By Product Type: Handheld Infrared Thermometers, Pocket Infrared Thermometers, Fixed Mount Infrared Thermometers

• By Measurement Points Type: Ear, Forehead, Multifunction

• By Application: Medical, Veterinary

• By Distribution Channel: Retail Stores, Online Channels

• By End User: Hospital and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgicals Centers, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global infrared thermometers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An infrared thermometer is a sensor that comprises a lens that focuses infrared (IR) energy onto a detector, which transforms the energy into an electrical signal that can be displayed in temperature units after being corrected for variations in ambient temperature.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Infrared Thermometer Medical Grade Market Trends

4. Infrared Thermometers Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

