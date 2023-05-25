Moving from California to New York

More Than Just a Moving Company: California New York Express Delivers Value and Savings

With our new competitive rates, we're redefining cross-country moves from LA to NY, making it affordable without compromising on the high-quality service our customers expect” — Paul

California New York Express Introduces New Competitive Rates for LA to NY Moves

California New York Express, an elite moving company specializing in cross-country relocations, is proud to announce competitive new rates for moves from Los Angeles to New York. The company has been providing superior quality moving services to the Southern California area for over 25 years and is now expanding its services to include reliable, low-cost moving solutions between Los Angeles and New York City.

With California New York Express, customers can save on their move from Los Angeles to New York while still receiving the high standard of service they’ve come to expect from the company. Their experienced staff of professional movers is dedicated to making sure that each customer receives quality service, ensuring a stress-free relocation experience every time.

California New York Express also offers packing services, storage solutions, disassembly/assembly of large furniture, and even short-term or long-term rentals for those who are temporarily relocating. With competitive rates and dependable service, California New York Express makes relocating from Staten Island to Santa Monica simple and affordable.

To learn more about California New York Express and their new competitive rates for LA to NY moves, visit MoveEast.com or call 888-680-7200.

About California New York Express

California New York Express is a trusted cross country moving company based in Los Angeles. For over 25 years, they have been providing high-quality moving services with a focus on personalization and customer satisfaction. All of their moves are done professionally and securely, so customers can rest assured that their belongings will arrive in perfect condition. For more information, visit MoveEast.com.

