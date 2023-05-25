Filtration And Drying Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Filtration And Drying Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Filtration And Drying Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s filtration and drying equipment market forecast, the filtration and drying equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 2.41 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global filtration and drying equipment industry is due to increasing pharmaceutical spending on research and development. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest filtration and drying equipment market share. Major filtration and drying equipment companies include GMM Pfaudler Ltd., Tsukishima Kikai Co. Ltd., Heinkel Process Technology GmbH, Jaygo Incorporated.

Filtration And Drying Equipment Market Segments

● By Equipment Type: Full Automatic Equipment, Semi-Automatic Equipment

●By Technology: Centrifuges, Agitated Nutsche Filter-Dyers (ANFD), Other Technologies

●By End Use: Pharmaceutical, Chemicals, Water and Wastewater Treatment, Food and Beverage, Other End Users

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Filtration and drying equipment is a form of process equipment system used in pharmaceuticals and other industries to filter, thicken, or clarify a mixture of various materials and is an efficient method of separating solids from liquids. This equipment is an efficient approach to separate solids from liquids.

