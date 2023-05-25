Thrombophilia Market Size, Share, Prospects, Global Industry Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Thrombophilia Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Thrombophilia Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s thrombophilia market forecast, the thrombophilia market size is predicted to reach $20.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.0%.

The growth in the thrombophilia market is due to increase in the elderly population. North America region is expected to hold the largest thrombophilia market share. Major players in the market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Limited, Mylan N.V., Changzhaou Qianhong Bio-pharma Co. Limited.

Thrombophilia Market Segments

•By Type: Factor V Leiden, Prothrombin 20210, Antiphospholipid Syndrome, Other Type

•By Drugs: Heparin, Warfarin, Other Drugs

•By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Route Of Administration

•By End-Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Speciality Centres, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global thrombophilia market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Thrombophilia is a blood disorder that increases the risk of blood clotting in the veins and arteries. It can be caused by blood clotting in arteries and veins or by an inherited (genetic) or acquired disposition. It has the potential to cause a heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, and pulmonary embolism.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Thrombophilia Market Trends

4. Thrombophilia Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Thrombophilia Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

