ESIM Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “ESIM Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s ESIM market forecast, the ESIM market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 15.89 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global ESIM industry is due to increasing penetration of smartphones. North America region is expected to hold the largest ESIM market share. Major ESIM companies include Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics, Deutsche Telekom AG.

ESIM Market Segments

● By Solution: Hardware, Connectivity Services

●By Application: Connected Cars, Laptops, M2M, Smartphones, Tablets, Wearables, Other Applications

●By Vertical: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy And Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation And Logistics

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

eSIM refers to an embedded universal integrated circuit card (eUICC) capable of supporting different network carrier profiles that are essentially embedded in it. It enables users to use a cellular plan from carrier without the need for an actual nano-SIM.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. ESIM Market Drivers And Restraints

5. ESIM Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

