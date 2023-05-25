Global Light Electric Vehicles Market Is Projected To Grow At A 9.3% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Light Electric Vehicles Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Light Electric Vehicles Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s light electric vehicles market forecast, the light electric vehicles market size is predicted to reach a value of $111.58 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global light electric vehicles industry is due to the rising demand for e-motorcycles. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest light electric vehicles market share. Major light electric vehicles companies include Polaris Inc., Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., Deere & Company, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Club CarLLC, BMW Group, Toyota Industries Corporation, Accell Group.

Light Electric Vehicles Market Segments

● By Product: Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

● By Component Type: Battery Pack, Electric motor, Motor controller, Inverters, Power controller, E-brakes controller, Power electronics

● By Power Output: Less than 6kW, 6-9 Kw, 9-15 Kw

● By Vehicle Type: e-ATV, e-bike, e-scooter, e-motorcycle, neighborhood electric vehicle, e-lawn mower, Electric industrial vehicle, Autonomous forklifts, Automated guided vehicles

● By Application: Personal Mobility, Shared Mobility, Recreation and Sport, Commercial

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A light electric vehicle or LEV refers to a land vehicle with two or three wheels, an electric motor, and an energy storage system like a battery or fuel cell. Its normal weight is less than 100kg. Most LEVs are e-bikes. These bikes have a throttle that allows for power-on-demand operation.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Light Electric Vehicles Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Light Electric Vehicles Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

