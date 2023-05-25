Dispersing Agents Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Dispersing Agents Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 25, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Dispersing Agents Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s dispersing agents market forecast, the dispersing agents market size is predicted to reach a value of $8.91 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global dispersing agents industry is due to global dispersing agents market size. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest dispersing agents market share. Major dispersing agents companies include BASF SE, Clariant AG, Altana AG, Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., Croda International PLC., Emerald Performance Materials.

Dispersing Agents Market Segments

● By Product Type: Suspension, Solution, Colloid, Powder, Other Product Type

●By Formation Type: Waterborne, Oil-Borne, Solvent-Borne

●By End-User Industry: Paints And Coatings, Oil And Gas, Construction, Pulp And Paper, Textile, Other End-User Industries

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The dispersing agents refer to chemicals containing surfactants and solvent components that break petroleum oil into tiny droplets. These compounds make colours with extremely low solubilities that dissolve steadily in water.

