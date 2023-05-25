Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Unarmed Carjacking and Armed Robbery Offenses in the First and Fourth

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking and Armed Robbery offenses that occurred in the First and Fourth Districts.

Unarmed Carjacking: On Saturday, May 20, 2032, at approximately 5:20 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 1400 block of 3 rd Street, Southeast. The suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and assaulted the victim. The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. CCN: 23-079-681

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Monday, May 22, 2023, at approximately 11:48 pm, two suspects approached the victim in the 3500 block of 16 th Street, Northwest. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 23-081-037

Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun): On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at approximately 12:53 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 200 block of 8 th Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle without obtaining any property. CCN: 23-081-046

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at approximately 1:30 am, the suspects approached the victims in the 700 block of 8th Street, Southeast. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 23-081-050

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a white Toyota sedan with a Pikachu decal on the left rear bumper. It was last seen displaying Maryland tags 2EW1653 and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

