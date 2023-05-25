Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 4500 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 2:16 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and assaulted the victim. The suspect took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/bAy8BEgh-rU

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.