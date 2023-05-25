Collaborative Robots Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Collaborative Robots Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Collaborative Robots Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s collaborative robots market forecast, the collaborative robots market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.11 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 28.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global collaborative robots industry is due to rising labor costs. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest collaborative robots market share. Major collaborative robots manufacturers include ABB Group, DENSO Robotics, Fanuc Corporation, KUKA AG, Precise Automation Inc., Rethink Robotics Inc.

Collaborative Robots Market Segments

● By Component: Hardware, Software

●By Payload Capacity: Up to 5kg, Up to 10kg, Above 10kg

●By Application: Assembly, Pick And Place, Handling, Packaging, Quality Testing, Gluing And Welding, Other Applications

●By Vertical: Automotive, Food And Beverage, Furniture, Plastic And Polymers, Metal And Machinery, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Collaborative robots refer to robotic automation that is built in a collaborative workspace to work safely and assist human workers. These robots are used in an industrial setting to complete repetitive tasks and work hand-in-hand with employees.

