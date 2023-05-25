Protein Powder Market Size, Share, Outlook, Trends Report And Analysis For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Protein Powder Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Protein Powder Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the protein powder market size is predicted to reach $32.76 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

This protein powder market growth is due to rising number of fitness enthusiasts. North America region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the protein powder market include Omega Protein Corporation, Amway Corp., Abbott Laboratories, Glanbia Plc., Herbalife International of America Inc., Vitaco Health Limited.

Protein Powder Market Segmentation

• By Type: Casein Protein, Whey Protein, Egg Protein, Soy Protein

• By Flavor: Chocolate, Cookies And Cream, Vanilla, Strawberry, Other Flavors

• By Sources: Plant Sources, Animal Sources

• By Distribution Channel: Nutrition Stores, Supermarkets, Chemists, Online, Other Channels

• By End Use: Dietary Supplements, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Other Uses

• By Geography: The global protein powder market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Protein powder refers to dietary supplements that contain a high percentage of protein that is made from animal foods like milk and eggs or plant sources. They are used to build muscle and repair tissue.

