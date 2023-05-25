Global End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Drug Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 25, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Drug Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers end stage renal disease market analysis and every facet of the end stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market. As per TBRC’s end stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market forecast, the end stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market size is predicted to reach a value of $193.98 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.8%

Rising cases of obesity and diabetes are expected to propel the end-stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest end stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market share. Major players in the end stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market include Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Sanofi SA, Astellas Pharma Inc., Novartis AG, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Baxter International Inc., AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc.

End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Drug Market Segmentation

1) By Product Type: Calcimimetics, Vitamin D, Sterols, Potassium Binders, Calcium-Based Phosphate Binders, Other Products
2) By Indication: Renal Disease (ESRD) Induced Hyperparathyroidism, Renal Disease (ESRD) Induced Hyperphosphatemia, Renal Disease (ESRD) Induced Hyperkalaemia
3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy
4) By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

This type of renal disease (ESRD) drug is a drug used to treat a medical illness in which a person's kidneys stop working permanently, requiring a kidney transplant or a regular regimen of long-term dialysis to protect life. It is crucial in treating and preventing secondary problems in individuals with chronic renal disease (CKD).

The Table Of Content For The End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Drug Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Size And Growth Rate
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

