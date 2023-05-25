PHILIPPINES, May 25 - Press Release

May 25, 2023 Gatchalian urges ERC to penalize NGCP for delayed transmission projects Senator Win Gatchalian urged the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to penalize the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) appropriately for delayed transmission projects that adversely impact the country's electricity supply. "I strongly suggest to the commission to enforce fines and penalties so we can impose discipline on NGCP. We are not seeing discipline because a lot of projects are delayed," Gatchalian said, referring to the delayed projects of NGCP that include backbone projects. At a recent public hearing conducted by the Senate Committee on Energy, ERC Chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta disclosed that the completion of about 66 transmission projects is currently delayed, excluding 6 projects of national significance. "The bottom line is that the projects are delayed and what are the penalties involved because we can't just let this go. The reason why there is impunity is that there are no penalties imposed. The delayed projects are affecting the entire electric power industry and pose risks for the future of the country," Gatchalian emphasized. The lawmaker also urged ERC to review the rate-setting methodology when it comes to NGCP's transmission projects. "Why are we allowing them to collect from consumers upon the commencement of the project without a defined timeline as to when they can continue to collect for a project? This leads to perverse incentives because if the project is delayed for 40 years, they can also collect for 40 years, lalo na't delayed pa ang rate reset nila," he said. Gatchalian also stressed that the ERC should aim to complete its rate reset of transmission rates as soon as possible as this could potentially benefit consumers through improved services and transparent rates. "From where we stand, our consumers are greatly disadvantaged because we are not seeing the projects, we are not enjoying the benefits and yet they are mandated to pay for those uncompleted projects," he said. During the same hearing, it was revealed that the NGCP consistently paid dividends to its shareholders from 2008 to 2022 ranging from P6.8 billion to P24 billion a year. Gatchalian hinimok ang ERC na parusahan ang NGCP para sa mga naantalang proyekto Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) na parusahan ang National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) nang naaangkop para sa mga naantalang proyekto ng transmission na nakakaapekto sa suplay ng kuryente sa bansa. "Lubos kong iminumungkahi sa komisyon na ipatupad ang mga multa at parusahan ang NGCP para mabigyan ito ng disiplina. Wala tayong nakikitang disiplina dahil marami sa kanilang mga proyekto ay naaantala," ani Gatchalian, patungkol sa mga proyekto ng NGCP na naantala kabilang ang mga backbone projects nito. Sa katatapos lang na pagdinig na isinagawa ng Senate Committee on Energy, ibinunyag ni Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) Chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta na ang pagkumpleto ng humigit kumulang 66 na transmission projects ay kasalukuyang naantala, wala pa rito ang anim na proyekto na itinuturing na "of national significance." "Ang punto dito ay naantala ang mga proyekto at ano ba ang mga parusa para dito dahil hindi natin pwedeng ipagsawalang bahala ito. Walang napaparusahan kasi walang ipinapataw na parusa. Ang mga naantalang proyekto ay nakaaapekto sa buong industriya ng kuryente at nagdudulot ng panganib para sa kinabukasan ng bansa," diin ni Gatchalian. Hinimok din ng mambabatas ang ERC na repasuhin ang rate-setting methodology pagdating sa transmission projects ng NGCP. "Bakit natin pinahihintulutan silang mangolekta mula sa mga konsyumer sa pagsisimula palang ng proyekto ng walang tinutukoy na timeline kung kailan sila maaaring magpatuloy sa pagkolekta para sa isang proyekto? Nagdudulot ito ng maling insentibo dahil kung ang proyekto ay naantala ng 40 na taon, pwede din silang mangolekta ng 40 na taon lalo na't delayed pa ang rate reset nila," aniya. Binigyang-diin din ng mambabatas na layunin ng ERC na kumpletuhin ang rate reset nito ng transmission rates sa lalong madaling panahon dahil maaari itong makinabang sa mga konsyumer sa pamamagitan ng pinabuting serbisyo at pagiging bukas sa tamang rates. "Mula sa ating kinatatayuan, ang ating mga mamimili ay lubhang napinsala dahil hindi natin nakikita ang mga proyekto, hindi natin natatamasa ang mga benepisyo pero gayunpaman ay inaatasan silang magbayad sa mga hindi pa nakumpletong proyekto," aniya. Sa parehong pagdinig, nabunyag na ang NGCP ay patuloy na nagbabayad ng mga dibidendo sa mga shareholder nito mula 2008 hanggang 2022 mula P6.8 bilyon hanggang P24 bilyon bawat taon.